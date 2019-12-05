FASTag: How to recharge FASTag using Paytm
The Paytm FASTag is a simple and reusable tag that works on the Radio-frequency identification technology (RFID). It needs to be affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen. Each tag is linked to a registered Paytm wallet to facilitate instant automatic deduction of toll charges. This program is part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative, rolled out by NPCI under the guidelines of NHAI & IHMCL.
FASTag is presently operating at all Toll Plazas across national highways. More city and state plazas will be on-board in future. FASTag is linked to a Paytm Wallet from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. Money can be added to Paytm Wallet using UPI or from any bank account.
Benefits of FASTag:
- Convenience for cashless payment
- Non-stop motion and reduced commute time
- Cashback* of 2.5% for FY – 2019-20. Cashback is applicable for trips made at NHAI plazas only
- Improved lane utilisation
- Lower operating costs
- Better audit control through centralized user accounts
- Improves transparency of toll transactions
- Savings on fuel,reduction of emissions from idling and repeated stops at Toll Plazas
Paytm FASTag fee and charges:
|Vehicle Class
|Vehicle Type
|Tag charges (INR)
|4
|Car, jeep and van
|100
|4
|Tata Ace and similar mini Light Commercial Vehicle
|100
|5
|Light commercial vehicle 2-axle
|100
|5
|Mini-bus
|100
|6
|Bus 3-axle
|100
|6
|Truck 3-axle
|100
|7
|Bus 2-axle
|100
|7
|Truck 2-axle
|100
|12
|Truck 6-axle
|100
|12
|Tractor/Tractor with trailer
|100
|12
|Truck 4-axle, 5-axle
|100
|15
|Truck 7-axle and above
|100
- For Car, Jeep & Van:
- Tag Cost: Rs. 100
- Refundable Security Deposit: Rs. 250
- Threshold Amount: Rs. 150*
*Threshold amount will be pre-loaded to your FASTag Sub-wallet.
How to recharge FASTag using Paytm:
- Simply add money* to your Paytm Wallet and FASTag wallet will automatically reserve an amount from it (no separate recharge of Paytm FASTag is required).
- * Note that FASTag can be used for toll payments only after 20 mins of adding money to the Paytm Wallet.
How to use FASTag on Paytm
- The FASTag sub-wallet gets created automatically and you can check it in the passbook section.
- Visit the “Manage Tags” section in your FASTag sub-wallet to find the list of tags linked to your wallet
- The below details will be available against each tag:Tag-wise transaction details of all toll payments.Activation status of each FASTag that is linked to your Wallet.Toggle button to enable Instant suspension/reactivation* of your FASTag.
- In case your FASTag is not working, kindly ensure the following:You have an active tag - you can check it under “Manage Tags” section in your FASTag sub-wallet.You have sufficient amount (at least Rs 150 for Car/Jeep/Van) in your Paytm/FASTag wallet.If problem persists, write to FASTag@paytm.com or Call on FASTag Toll free number - 1800-102-6480
- Please understand that FASTag cannot be transferred to the other party. If you are not going to use the registered vehicle anymore, please ensure the FASTag that you used for the vehicle is closed. If you wish to stop using FASTag, call on 1800-102-6480 to raise a closure request.
- You can replace your damaged tag with a new one at an applicable charge.
- To raise a replacement request, write to Paytm mentioning your mobile number against which the tag has been registered along with the vehicle registration number or tag ID.
- In case you have been incorrectly charged, write to FASTag@paytm.com attaching the screenshot of transaction.
- 2.5% Cashback is applicable on all toll transactions done at NHAI plazas for the financial year 2019-20.