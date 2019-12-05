The Paytm FASTag is a simple and reusable tag that works on the Radio-frequency identification technology (RFID). It needs to be affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen. Each tag is linked to a registered Paytm wallet to facilitate instant automatic deduction of toll charges. This program is part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative, rolled out by NPCI under the guidelines of NHAI & IHMCL.

FASTag is presently operating at all Toll Plazas across national highways. More city and state plazas will be on-board in future. FASTag is linked to a Paytm Wallet from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. Money can be added to Paytm Wallet using UPI or from any bank account.

Benefits of FASTag:

Convenience for cashless payment

Non-stop motion and reduced commute time

Cashback* of 2.5% for FY – 2019-20. Cashback is applicable for trips made at NHAI plazas only

Improved lane utilisation

Lower operating costs

Better audit control through centralized user accounts

Improves transparency of toll transactions

Savings on fuel,reduction of emissions from idling and repeated stops at Toll Plazas

Paytm FASTag fee and charges:

Vehicle Class Vehicle Type Tag charges (INR) 4 Car, jeep and van 100 4 Tata Ace and similar mini Light Commercial Vehicle 100 5 Light commercial vehicle 2-axle 100 5 Mini-bus 100 6 Bus 3-axle 100 6 Truck 3-axle 100 7 Bus 2-axle 100 7 Truck 2-axle 100 12 Truck 6-axle 100 12 Tractor/Tractor with trailer 100 12 Truck 4-axle, 5-axle 100 15 Truck 7-axle and above 100

For Car, Jeep & Van:

Tag Cost: Rs. 100 Refundable Security Deposit: Rs. 250 Threshold Amount: Rs. 150*

*Threshold amount will be pre-loaded to your FASTag Sub-wallet.

For vehicle class other than the above mentioned, please visit Paytm.com/FASTag or call at 1800-102-6480

How to recharge FASTag using Paytm:

Simply add money* to your Paytm Wallet and FASTag wallet will automatically reserve an amount from it (no separate recharge of Paytm FASTag is required).

* Note that FASTag can be used for toll payments only after 20 mins of adding money to the Paytm Wallet.

How to use FASTag on Paytm