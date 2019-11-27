Indian Navy has been accepting applications for Matric Recruitment (MR) position for the October 2020 batch since November 23rd and tomorrow, November 28th is the last day to apply for the same. Interested candidates can process their application at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application website for Indian Navy is currently under maintenance but is expected to be up and running in a few hours.

The application process is being conducted to fill 400 MR vacancies for the October 2020 batch. The candidates should be born between the dates of October 1, 2000 to September 30th, 2003 and they must hold a matriculation degree to be eligible to apply.

The various positions for which the application is being conducted includes Chef, Steward, and Hygienist, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to get acquainted with varous positions.

Candidates will initially go through a CBT examination and after clearing the exam, a PFT round and Medical Exam round will be conducted before final selection. The merit list for the exam is expected to be declared in August 2020 and the training will begin in October 2020.

The official notification will have more details on vacancies, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus, physical standards required among other details and candidates are encouraged to go through it carefully before applying.