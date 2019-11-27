Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released admit card for the 2019 Instructor recruitment examination today, November 27th, according to Times of India, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The Instructor recruitment examination for various positions is being done for the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 3rd to December 12th, according to Times of India.

Here is the direct link to access the admit card for the HSSC exam.



The details of the exam like venue, time, and date among other instructions can be accessed on the admit card and candidates are advised to go through the details carefully.

The entire notification for the exam can be accessed in this direct link to get acquainted with the exam syllabus and pattern. The notification for the same was released on July 20th and the application process went on from August 5th to August 20th.