Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer for the 2019 Civil Judge preliminary examination on November 27th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates get 7 days or until December 4th (5.45 pm) to raise objections against any answers. The rules around the objection and the link to raise objection can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to access the TNPSC 2019 Civil Judge Prelim answer keys.

TNPSC had conducted the written preliminary examination on November 24th for the 2019 Civil Judge recruitment for TN State Judicial Service. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 176 vacancies for Civil Judges.

TNPSC had released the notification for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on September 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 9th, 2019. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.

How to download TNPSC 2019 Civil Judge prelim answer keys: