Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 answer keys have been released by the CGPEB. The answer keys for the CG SET19 can be accessed at the official CG Vyapam website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys which needs to be submitted on or before December 2nd, 2019 (5.00 pm) at the official email ID, cgset2019dawaaptti@gmail.com in the format prescribe in this notification.

Here is the direct link to access answer keys for various CGSET 2019 subjects.

CG Vyapam had conducted the SET 2019 examination on September 8th. The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of the Assistant Professors in the state of Chhattisgarh.

CG PEB had released the SET notification July 23rd and the application process went on until August 13th, 2019. The result of the SET 2019 examination is expected to be released in the month of November 2019.