Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the 2018 Tubewell Operator (Nalkoop Chalak) recruitment result today, November 28th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the DV round can check the result at the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The result for the Tubewell Operator recruitment has been declared after the Document verification round. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 3210 vacancies.

How to check UPSSSC Tubewell Operator result

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Under the Notice Board section, click on the link to check the relevant result. A PDF will roll numbers of all the successful candidates can be found.

The written exam for tubewell operator was conducted January 12th, 2019 by the UPSSSC. The examination was scheduled to be held on September 2nd, 2018 but was cancelled on September 1st, 2018 due to reports of paper leak. The notification for the recruitment of 3210 Tubewell Operator (Nalkoop Chalak) was released in 2016 by the Commission.