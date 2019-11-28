SBI FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. It is affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle and enables you to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions. The tag can be purchased from Tag issuers and if it is linked to the prepaid account, then you need to recharge/ top up the tag as per your requirement.

To reduce vehicular traffic at the toll plazas, the government has mandated all toll plazas across India to make toll payments electronic by 1st December, 2019. With this mandate, all vehicles travelling through toll plazas will have to pay toll charges using FASTag. The tag comes with a guarantee of 3 years.

(Also read: What is FASTag? All you need to know)

Currently there is cashback offer of 2.5% from NHAI on all Toll payments done using FASTag and this cashback offer is valid till March-2020. The cash back amount will be credited back in the tag-linked account on a monthly basis.

Benefits of the SBI FASTag:

Saves Time, Fuel and Money

Easy recharge/Top up of the FASTag account through authorised service providers of SBI across country

Online recharge of the SBI FASTag through dedicated online portal for the customer through credit card, debit card, net banking, wallets etc.

You can view transaction history, toll payment history, balance in the account etc. in the customer portal

Documents required for SBI FASTag:

A customer can approach our any PoS location in the country (annexure-B), and with valid KYC documents and vehicle RC copy along with the originals for verifications purposes, (attached annexure-C), the customer can open his/her account in two categories:

Limited KYC holder’s account, at any given point of time, this type of SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 20,000/- in their FASTag (Prepaid) account. The monthly reload limit is also capped to Rs. 20,000/-

Full KYC Holders account, at any given point of time, this type of SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 1 Lakh in their FASTag (prepaid) account. There is no monthly reload cap in this account.

SBI FASTag fee and charges:

Issuance fees of the Tag: - Rs. 100/- across all categories, including all applicable taxes.

Other Charges: - A minimum security amount depending on the vehicle category (refundable at the time of cancellation of RFID Tag) and Minimum Balance would be charged to the customer as per the Table given below

Vehicle class number Particulars Security amount (INR) Minimum Balance (INR) 4 Car / Jeep / Van/ Tata Ace and similar mini light commercial vehicle 200 100 5 Light Commercial Vehicle 300 140 6 Three Axle Commercial Vehicles 400 300 7 Bus/Truck 400 300 12 4 to 6 axle 400 300 15 7 or More Axle 400 300 16 Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM)/Earth Moving Equipment (EME) 400 300

Applicable taxes will be levied on all type of top ups and transactions.

A minimum convenience fee will be levied for all kind of transactions.

Minimum Balance is the minimum recharge amount to be done at the time of RFID tag activation.

Security amount would be applicable as per the vehicle class and will be refunded to the customer at the time of closure of RFID Tag account.

You can report an incorrect deduction by calling Customer Care Helpline number written on the SBI FASTag. The Bank will review your request and if found correct, they will revert the incorrect deduction.