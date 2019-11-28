Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI 2019 December CMA exam admit card today, November 28th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to participate in the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exam can download the admit card from the official website, icmai.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10th to December 17th for all the courses, except for Jharkhand where one of the exams will be conducted on January 7th, 2020 due to Assembly elections in the state. The full schedule can be accessed in this link for all the courses.

Here is the direct link download the ICMAI CMA 2019 December admit card.

Institute of Cost Accountants of Indian is a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India. The exams are conducted twice in a year, in June and December, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final years.

How to download ICMA CMA admit card: