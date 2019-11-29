Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the answer keys for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 today, November 29th. It was expected to be released this week now it is available for candidates to check on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As informed earlier, a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered to appear for the exam which was conducted in two sessions on November 24th, 2019. The exam was conducted in 156 cities across 374 centres. Apart from the answer keys, individual response sheets are also available for candidates to check.

Candidates to click on the ‘Login’ button to access the login page where they need to enter the details to access the response sheet along with the answer keys.

The result for the IIM CAT is expected to be declared in the month of January 2020. The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.