Life Insurance Corporation has declared the result for the 2019 Assistant recruitment exam today, November 29th, 2019. The candidates who have had appeared for the exam can check the division-wise result at the official website, licindia.in.

The preliminary exam was conducted on October 30th and October 31st, 2019 and now the result for the same is available at the official website. The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Maine exam portion of the recruitment.

Here is the direct link to access the LIC Assistant Division-wise preliminary exam result.

The Main exam will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). More than 8000 Assistant positions are supposed to be filled via this recruitment drive.

How to access the 2019 LIC Assistant Prelim exam result: