Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the preliminary examination result for the 2019 recruitment for the post of sst. Executive Engineer (Civil) and Asst. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) on November 30th. The result can be accessed at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

A total number of 21,559 candidates have been declared as successful in the exam who will now have to appear for the Main exam for the recruitment. The schedule for the Main exam has also been released which will be conducted on December 15th. The schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the OPSC Asst Executive Engineer result.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 39 vacancies f Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under Department of Energy in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service,. The application process started on October 9th, 2019 and went on until November 8th, 2019.

How to check OPSC result: