All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for the MAT December 2019 PBT examination today, December 2nd. Candidates who have already registered to appear for the Management Admission Test (MAT) for December 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA is scheduled to conduct the PBT version of the MAT exam on December 8th. The Computer-Based Test for the MAT September 2019 was conducted on December 14th, 2019.

It should be noted that the registration process for appear for the exam is still ongoing and the candidates can apply until December 5th, 2019 to appear for the PBT version and December 6th for CBT version.

AIMA conducts MAT exam twice in a year for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools. The list of all the institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be accessed in this link. Candidates can get information on the exam structure and sample questions in this link.

How to download MAT CBT admit card: