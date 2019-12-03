Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has released the December 2019 Term-End Examination hall ticket. All the students who have enrolled in the courses and have registered to participate in the TEE exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnou.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted throughout the month of December for various TEE examinations for various courses offered by the university. Candidates are advised to check the timetable for various exams.

Here is the direct link to download the TNOU TEE hall ticket.

It should be noted that students who have submitted their assignment paper are not eligible to appear for the exam. The result for such students will not be published even if they appear for the exam.

How to download TNOU TEE hall ticket: