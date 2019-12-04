The Indian Navy Day is celebrated every day on 4th December. It marks the Indian Navy’s Operation Trident that took place in the year 1971. The Indian Navy is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhonsle of the 17th century is considered as “Father of the Indian Navy”.

History of Navy Day:

Navy is celebrated on 4th December when the Indian Navy, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, attacked the Pakistani Naval Headquarters in Karachi. Nearly 300 soldiers died and 700 were injured in the attack. This operation is famously known as Operation Trident.

The hostilities had their origins in Pakistan’s mass atrocities on its eastern front. Some believe 3 million people died. Around 10 million people from east Pakistan crossed to border and sought refuge in India. When India gradually began supporting east Pakistan’s liberation movement, Pakistan attacked 11 air bases in India. India’s retaliation included Operation Trident.

Since the only link between east and west Pakistan was by sea, India decided to strike Pakistan’s maritime capability. Pakistan did not have night fighter aircraft, hence the operation was carried out after sunset. The attack destroyed Pakistan’s major fuel reserves and ammunition stocks. The group of attacking vessels are known as the Killer Squadron. The war ended on 16th December 1971 with the liberation of east Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh.

Play

Theme of Navy Day 2019:

The theme of Navy Day 2019 is “Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift.”

Navy Day celebrations 2019:

This year Navy Day celebrations took place in Cheriya Kadamakud, Kerala. This is the village where various rehabilitation and humanitarian assistance programmes were initiated by the Indian Navy, in the aftermath of the devastating floods of August 2018 in which the Navy had saved about 17000 people.

Welfare activities for city orphanages and old age homes were conducted from 30th October to 2nd November, wherein, the naval fraternity reached out to the underprivileged members of our society. Medical assistance for the needy by specialist doctors and distribution of daily use items including those donated voluntarily by naval families as well as medicines were an integral part of the welfare activities.



This was followed community services to ‘Good Hope’ Old Age Home at Fort Kochi, from 6th to 9th November.



The elderly inmates of the old age home were also invited to INS Dronacharya and entertained by the naval personnel.



On 10th November, veteran sailors got an opportunity to interact with the Chief of Staff and other senior officers of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) and discuss problems faced by them.

The third edition of Kochi Navy Marathon was organised on 17th November with the dual theme of ‘Fit India’ and ‘’Go Green” to promote a sense of healthy living among both service personnel and the local civilian population.

The event was held in three categories with a 21 km- Venduruthy Run, 10 km-Dronacharya run and 5 km-Garud Run.

A Blood Donation Camp was organised on 22nd November at INHS Sanjivani, where naval personnel voluntarily donated blood which was given to IMA Blood Bank.

A special day for Veer Naaris (widows of sailors who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation) was organised on 27th November by the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWVVA), dedicated to the widows of veteran sailors.

The annual Military photo exhibition which has been an important part of the Navy Week celebrations since 2012 took place from 29th November to 1st December at Central Square Mall, MG Road.

The Navy Day will begin with the laying of a wreath at the War Memorial, by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, to pay homage to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation.

