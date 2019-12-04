Assam 2020 10th Board exam: SEBA releases HSLC/AHM 2020 exam timetable
SEBA Assam will conduct the HSLC 2020 board exam from February 10th to February 29th, 2020.
Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam timetable for the 2020 10th class or HSLC on December 3rd. The students can check the timetable at the official website for SEBA, sebaonline.org.
The practical exam for the 10th board on January 21st and January 22nd. The theoretical exam will be conducted from February 10th to February 29th, 2020. The exams will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon hours, i.e. 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
This is the detailed exam timetable:
February 10 – English
February 11 – Music, dance, garment design, fine arts
February 12 – Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Bengali
February 13 – Advanced Mathematics, Sanskrit, Geography, Nepali, Home Science, History, Computer Science, Arabic, Persian
February 14 – Hindi, Arabic literature
February 15 – Assamese
February 17 – Social Science
February 20 – Weaving and Textile design
February 22 – General Science
February 25 – General mathematics
February 28 – Modern Indian Languages (MIL)
February 29 – Woodcraft, retail, IT/ITes, Private Security, Healthcare, Tourism and Hospitality
The 2019 result for HSLC was declared on May 15th, 2019. The pass percentage this year has been 60.25%. This is more than 5 percentage points of improvement compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 54.96%. For a change, the pass percentage of boys was better than girls. Boys scored a pass percentage of 59% and girls 53.32%.