Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam timetable for the 2020 10th class or HSLC on December 3rd. The students can check the timetable at the official website for SEBA, sebaonline.org.

The practical exam for the 10th board on January 21st and January 22nd. The theoretical exam will be conducted from February 10th to February 29th, 2020. The exams will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon hours, i.e. 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the 2020 10th class board exam.

This is the detailed exam timetable:

February 10 – English

February 11 – Music, dance, garment design, fine arts

February 12 – Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Bengali

February 13 – Advanced Mathematics, Sanskrit, Geography, Nepali, Home Science, History, Computer Science, Arabic, Persian

February 14 – Hindi, Arabic literature

February 15 – Assamese

February 17 – Social Science

February 20 – Weaving and Textile design

February 22 – General Science

February 25 – General mathematics

February 28 – Modern Indian Languages (MIL)

February 29 – Woodcraft, retail, IT/ITes, Private Security, Healthcare, Tourism and Hospitality

The 2019 result for HSLC was declared on May 15th, 2019. The pass percentage this year has been 60.25%. This is more than 5 percentage points of improvement compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 54.96%. For a change, the pass percentage of boys was better than girls. Boys scored a pass percentage of 59% and girls 53.32%.