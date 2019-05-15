The Secondary Education Board of Assam has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2019 result today at around 8.45 am. The result was expected to be declared at 9.00 am but was declared a few minutes before the schedule. The students can access the result at the official website, resultsassam.nic.in.

Indianexpress.com reports that the pass percentage this year has been 60.25%. This is more than 5 percentage points of improvement compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 54.96%. For a change, the pass percentage of boys was better than girls. Boys scored a pass percentage of 59% and girls 53.32%. The result in 2018 was declared on May 25th and this year it has been declared almost 10 days before the previous year.

Meghashree Bora secured the top position in the merit list for Assam HSLC exam this year. The pass percentage of Assam Madrassa examination was also declared where students scored a pass percentage of 50.62%.

The result can also be accessed at other websites like indiaresults.com, results.sebaonline.org, examresults.net, assamonline,in among others.

The results will be available on ‘SEBA Results 2019’ mobile application and mobile SMS as well. To receive the Assam Class 10th results via SMS please follow the below-given steps.

BSNL users can send SMS to 57766 in the following format

SEBA <space> <roll number> to 57766

Here is the direct link to access the SEBA Assam 10th class result.

NDTV informs that the students can collect their mark sheet at 11.00 am from their respective schools. The SEBA had conducted the HSLC/AHM 2019 examination in the months of February and March this year.

Moreover, the candidates who intend to get their evaluated answer script re-checked or photocopy of answer scripts will have to apply through the SEBA online portal - sebaonline.org. The online facility for result revaluation will be available from May 17th till 31st, 2019.

How to check the Assam HSLC/AHM 2019 result: