Rajasthan Police has released a big recruitment notification for 5000 positions for Constable positions on December 4th. The application process will begin after 15 days of the date of publication at Rajasthan SSO website. The notification now can be accessed at the Rajasthan Police official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The 5000 constable vacancy consists of Constable General and Constable Driver. The detail breakdown of vacancies can be accessed in the notification of the recruitment.

The candidate must have cleared matriculation or 10th exam to be eligible to apply for the position. For RAC and MBC Batallion, a minimum qualification of 8th class is necessary to be eligible to apply. An LMV/HMV license holder issued at least a year before the date of notification is necessary to be eligible to apply for the Constable Drive position.

The candidate must be born between the dates of January 2nd, 1997 to January 1st to 2002 in case of General category Men and January 2nd, 1992 to January 1st, 2002 in case of General category Women. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided for candidates from the reserved categories, government employees, and ex-servicemen according to the norms.

Candidates will have to go through a preliminary written exam which is expected to be conducted in February 2020. The exam will be for 100 marks consisting of 150 questions from Reasoning Skills, Computer Skills, General Awareness, Laws for Women and Children, and History and Culture of Rajasthan. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the PST/PMT round and Medical exam and skill test.

The application process will be conducted at the Rajasthan SSO website, recruitment2,rajasthan.gov.in or at the sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can create a user ID if not already made to be ready to apply when the application process starts at these websites. Further details regarding the application window will be issued soon and the official notification can be accessed in this direct link.