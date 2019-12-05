Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell or MAH CET has released the tentative schedule for the for 2020-21 academic year on December 4th, 2020. The exam dates for all the Common Entrance Test can be accessed at the official website, mahacet.org.

The CET for admissions for Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology (B.E/B.Tech)/ Bachelor in Pharmacy (B.Pharm/Pharm.D), Agriculture & Allied Courses/ Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology or MHT-CET 2020 will be conducted on April 13th to April 17th, and April 20th to April 23rd.

The MAH - MBA/MMS CET - 2020 for admissions to Masters in Business Administration will be conducted on March 14th and March 15th, and MAH-MCA-CET 2020 for Master’s in Computer Application will be conducted on March 28th.

The entire schedule for MAH CET 2020 can be accessed in this direct link.

The CET Cell is responsible for conducting entrance exams for various professional courses provided by various colleges and institutions in the state of Maharashtra.