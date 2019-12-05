The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has issued the hall ticket for the 2019 Recruitment for Junior Lineman and Junior Personnel Officer today, December 5th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the position can download the hall ticket from the official website, tssoutherpower.com.

TSSPDCL will conduct the examination for the recruitment on December 15th and now the hall ticket for the same has been issued. Candidates are suggested to go through the hall ticket after download thoroughly to get acquainted with the instructions and exam venue and time.

Here are the direct links to download the TSSPDCL hall tickets for:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies for Junior Lineman and 25 vacancies for Junior Personal Officer. The notification for the recruitment drive was issued for both the positions along with Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator in September. The application process for the Computer Operator position was conducted in the months of October and November.

Steps to download TSSPDC hall tickets: