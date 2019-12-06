National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains January 2020 admit card today, December 6th, 2019. This is based on the official schedule that the agency had released in September 2019.

Candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit from the official website, jeemain.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 2020. The second phase or the April 2020 JEE Main exam process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card:

Visit the JEE Main official website. Click on the link to download the admit card once it is activated. Enter the userd ID and password and Login. The admit card can be accessed, downloaded, and printed out from the page.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.