NIOS 2019 October 10th-12th results expected to be declared today at results.nios.ac.in
According to several reports, NIOS will be declaring the result for the 10th and 12th board exam conducted in October today, December 6th.
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th class board exam results today, December 6th, according to several reports.
All the students who had appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam in October 2019 can access their scores once it is declared at the official website of NIOS, results.nios.ac.in.
Along with the result, the link to apply for re-check and revaluation is also expected to be activated. The Institute had conducted the exam in October and now the result is expected to be declared.
NDTV Khabar reports that around 3.5 lakh students from class X and XII appeared for NIOS exams across the country in the month of October 2019. NIOS conducts the exam twice in a year, in the month of April and in the month of October.
How to check NIOS 2019 10th or 12th class result:
- Visit the NIOS Result official website.
- Under Public Examination November 2019 Senior and Senior Secondary section, click on ‘Check Result’ link.
- Enter the required detail and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.