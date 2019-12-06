National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th class board exam results today, December 6th, according to several reports.

All the students who had appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam in October 2019 can access their scores once it is declared at the official website of NIOS, results.nios.ac.in.

Along with the result, the link to apply for re-check and revaluation is also expected to be activated. The Institute had conducted the exam in October and now the result is expected to be declared.

NDTV Khabar reports that around 3.5 lakh students from class X and XII appeared for NIOS exams across the country in the month of October 2019. NIOS conducts the exam twice in a year, in the month of April and in the month of October.

How to check NIOS 2019 10th or 12th class result: