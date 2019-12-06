National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited E-certificates and JRF Award Letter for UGC NET June 2019 exam today, December 6th. Candidates who have be deemed as qualified in the NET June 2019 exam can download the certificate on its official website - nta.ac.in.

The results for UGC NET June 2019 was declared on July 13th. Along with the result for NET June 2019, the testing agency has also published the subject and category wise cut-off marks for the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the UGC NET 2019 e-certificates.

Based on the cut-off marks list around 4756 qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor, whereas 55701 qualified for Assistant Professor. The NTA had conducted the UGC-NET June 2019 examination on June 20, 21 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019 in two shifts.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019.