Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has activated the application link for the 2019 State Service exam. CGPSC had released the 2019 State Service Examination notification on November 25th. All interested candidates can apply at the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The application process for the 2019 State Service Exam will go on until January 4th, 2020. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9th, 2020 in two session. 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the CGPSC 2019 State Service registration and application page.

CGPSC will conduct the 2019 edition of State Service exam for 199 vacancies, out of which 15 vacancies are for State Civil Services, 25 for State Police Services, 11 for Taxation Services, 13 for Subordinate Services among other. Candidates can get the details of the position on the official notification.

The selection process will involve two papers in the Preliminary stage and then a Main exam for candidates who clear the Preliminary exam. The final selection process will involve an interview round. Full details of exam pattern and syllabus can be obtained at the official website.

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 30 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories and for candidates who are resident of the state. The candidate must be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to apply.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access the notification for more details on reservation policy, exam pattern, vacancy details, the application process, among others.

Steps to apply for CG 2019 State Service exam: