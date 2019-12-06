National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the JEE Main January 2019 examination a while ago today, December 6th, 2019. Candidates who have filled the form to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The admit card notification stated, “The National Testing Agency will be conducting the January, Joint Entrance Examination (Main) –2020 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad from 6th January 2020 to 9th January 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the JEE Main admit card for January 2020.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who are among the top 250,000 rank holders get to appear for the JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

NTA conducts the JEE Main examination twice in a year, once in January and once in April. Candidates have the option to participate in both the editions and the best score will be considered as valid for admission purposes. The second phase or the April 2020 JEE Main exam process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card: