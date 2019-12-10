Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will stop accepting applications for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 exam after today. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so at the official website, opsconline.gov.in.

OPSC had released the notification for the OSC 2019 on November 4th, 2019 which can be accessed at opsc.gov.in and the application process started from November 13th, 2019 at OPSC’s application website.

The OSC 2019 will be conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

Eligibility and Qualification

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 years and 32 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates must have a graduation in any stream to be eligible to apply for the examination. The candidate must be also able to read, write and speak in Odia.

Selection Process

The candidates must go through rounds of selection process before the final appointment. The first level will be the preliminary exam which will be an objective exam testing candidates on two papers on General Studies. Candidates who clear this level will appear for the descriptive paper exam or Main exam and then there will be an interview/personality test round.

The candidates can access the official notification at the official OPSC’s website or one can access it in this direct link. The notification will have information on reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, selection process, exam pattern, among other details.