National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on its website - ugcnet.net.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now check the answer keys directly from the website.

NTA has also released the individual response sheets and question paper for all the candidates who had appeared for the 2019 UGC NET examination along with the answer keys. These will be available at candidate login.

Candidates have an option to challenge the answers on the answer keys which must be submitted on or before December 13th, 2019. The notification for the release of the answer keys and response sheet can be accessed in this link.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

How to check UGC NET 2019 answer keys

Visit the official website of NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the answer keys link and go through them. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and Captcha code and click on ‘Login’.

Save them for future reference.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 was conducted from December 2nd to December 6th. NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 along with the CSIR UGC NET notification on September 9th and had started the application process.