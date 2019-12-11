Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the 2019 Tripura TET results on December 10th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for either the Paper I or the Paper II exam for the Tripura TET can download the result from the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

The result notification also had information about the document scrutiny process and schedule. The scrutiny process will be conducted from December 16th to December 20th. The entire schedule can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to the Tripura TET results for:

More than 1.15 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and now the result has been displayed. The result is provisional and final result will be released after the verification process. The TRB also released the response sheet for all the candidates.

How to check the Tripura TRB result: