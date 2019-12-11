West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Principal position for Government Degree College on December 10th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the same at the official website, pscwbapplication.in.

A total number of 38 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive for the Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal. The last day to apply and pay the application fees online for the recruitment drive is December 24th, 2019.

Candidates must be between the ages of 40 and 55 years to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. The candidate must be proficient in speaking, reading, and writing Bengali except for candidates whose native tongue is Nepali. For qualifications, following criteria must be met:

(a) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) by a recognized university, along with relaxations applicable to specified categories.

(b) A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution concerned with evidence of published work and research guidance.

(c) Associate Professor/Professor with a total experience of 15 years of teaching/research/administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education as clarified under provisio-II.

(d) A minimum scores tipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) set out inthe U.G.C.( Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) regulation 2010 and subsequent amendment thereto in appendix III for direct recruitment of principal in colleges ( as prescribed for professor by U.G.C. )

(e) Any other stipulations prescribed by UGC from time to time as accepted by the State Government.

The candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more information regarding the recruitment available at the official website or in this direct link. The registration and application process to apply for the position will be done at the WBPSC’s application website.