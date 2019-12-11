All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the admit card for the MAT December 2019 CBT examination today, December 11th. Candidates who have already registered to appear for the Management Admission Test (MAT) for December 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA is scheduled to conduct the CBT version of the MAT exam on December 14th. The PBT exam schedule has been changed and now till be conducted from December 15th and the admit card for the students who are still registering will be issued tomorrow.

AIMA conducts MAT exam twice in a year for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools. The list of all the institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be accessed in this link. Candidates can get information on the exam structure and sample questions in this link.

How to download MAT CBT admit card: