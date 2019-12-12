All India Institute of Medical Science will start the process of Basic Registration for the admission to 2020 undergraduate nursing courses offered by the institution from today, December 12th, 2019. A notification regarding the same was released on December 7th, 2019. All the interested candidates can access the notification for the admission process at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The Basic Registration process will close on January 16th, 2020. The status of the basic registration to notify whether the application has been accepted or rejected will be available on January 20th, 2020. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make corrections until January 31st and final status will be released on February 4th, 2020.

The exam is set to be conducted on June 6th for BSc Nursing (Post-Basic), 20th June for BSc (Paramedical Courses), and BSc (H) Nursing on June 28th. The admit card for the exam will be released in the middle of May 2020.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to B.Sc(H) Nursing/B.ScNursing(Post-Basic)/B.Sc(ParamedicalCourses)-2020of AIIMS, New Delhi and Other AIIMS. Detailed eligibility and qualification criteria to participate in the exam can be accessed in the notification available in this direct link.

AIIMS has created the two-step registration process for applying to participate in its admission courses so that candidates have a chance to make corrections in their application. The Basic Registration process which is the first step will be conducted within the next few days. The basic registration step is a mandatory step to participate in the entrance exam.

The prospectus of the exam will be released on March 12th and the process of final registration to participate in the entrance exam is March 14th which will go on until April 15th, 2020.