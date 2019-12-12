Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter/admit card for the 2019 Specialist Officer recruitment preliminary exam today, December 12th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can check and download the call letter from the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam for the SO 2019 recruitment will be conducted on December 28th and December 29th, 2019, the result of which will be declared in the January 2020 and the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted on January 25th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS SO 2019 prelim call letter.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 1138 position divided into six positions i.e. IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

How to access the IBPS 2019 SO Preliminary admit card: