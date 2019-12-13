Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Sugarcane supervisor (Ganna Supervisor) recruitment written exam result on December 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission also released the Interview schedule for the exam which will be conducted from January 6th, 2020 to January 23rd, 2020. A total number of 2,475 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview schedule can be accessed under the ‘Notice Board’ section of the website.

How to check UPSSSC Cane Supervisor result:

Visit the UPSSSC website. Click on the link to check the Cane Supervisor result on the home page. Click on the link to check the result in the new page. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘See Result’. The result will be displayed.

The Cane Supervisor recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 437 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on August 31st and now the results have been declared.