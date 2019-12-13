The year 2020 is just around the corner. For everyone looking forward to vacations in the coming year, here is a complete list of national holidays according the Reserve Bank of India. The year 2020 is full of long weekends if you’re looking to plan a getaway.

It is advised to check your official calendar for the exact dates as certain holidays like Id are liable to change with the sighting of the moon. The following calendar only lists the national bank holidays. Different regions may have additional holidays in accordance with their state calendar.

Holiday Date Day
Republic Day 26 January 2020 Sunday
Mahashivratri 21 Feb 2020 Friday
Holi 10 March 2020 Tuesday
Ram Navmi 2 April 2020 Thursday
Good Friday 10 April 2020 Friday
Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2020 Tuesday
Id-ul-Fitr* 25 May 2020 Monday
Id-ul-Zuha* 1 August 2020 Saturday
Krishna Janmashtami 11 August 2020 Tuesday
Independence Day 15 August 2020 Saturday
Muharram 30 August 2020 Sunday
Gandhi Jayanti 2 October 2020 Friday
Dussehra 26 October 2020 Monday
Id Milad-un-Nabi* 30 October 2020 Friday
Diwali 14 November 2020 Saturday
Guru Nanak Jayanti 30 November 2020 Monday
Christmas 25 December 2020 Saturday