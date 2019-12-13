List of national bank holidays in 2020
Plan your holidays for the coming year in advance with this holiday calendar for 2020.
The year 2020 is just around the corner. For everyone looking forward to vacations in the coming year, here is a complete list of national holidays according the Reserve Bank of India. The year 2020 is full of long weekends if you’re looking to plan a getaway.
It is advised to check your official calendar for the exact dates as certain holidays like Id are liable to change with the sighting of the moon. The following calendar only lists the national bank holidays. Different regions may have additional holidays in accordance with their state calendar.
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|Republic Day
|26 January 2020
|Sunday
|Mahashivratri
|21 Feb 2020
|Friday
|Holi
|10 March 2020
|Tuesday
|Ram Navmi
|2 April 2020
|Thursday
|Good Friday
|10 April 2020
|Friday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|14 April 2020
|Tuesday
|Id-ul-Fitr*
|25 May 2020
|Monday
|Id-ul-Zuha*
|1 August 2020
|Saturday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|11 August 2020
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|15 August 2020
|Saturday
|Muharram
|30 August 2020
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2 October 2020
|Friday
|Dussehra
|26 October 2020
|Monday
|Id Milad-un-Nabi*
|30 October 2020
|Friday
|Diwali
|14 November 2020
|Saturday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|30 November 2020
|Monday
|Christmas
|25 December 2020
|Saturday