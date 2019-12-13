The year 2020 is just around the corner. For everyone looking forward to vacations in the coming year, here is a complete list of national holidays according the Reserve Bank of India. The year 2020 is full of long weekends if you’re looking to plan a getaway.

It is advised to check your official calendar for the exact dates as certain holidays like Id are liable to change with the sighting of the moon. The following calendar only lists the national bank holidays. Different regions may have additional holidays in accordance with their state calendar.