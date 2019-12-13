Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a list of candidates whose applications have been rejected by the Commission for the 2019 Constable recruitment. The list of rejected candidates and the reason for the rejection can be accessed at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 24,950 applications were rejected by the Commission. Some of the reasons for rejections are Application Form Not Filled under which more than 23 thousand applications were rejected. Apart from that, multiple applications, unidentifiable photo/not uploaded, same photos uploaded on multiple application forms, unidentifiable signature/not uploaded are some other reasons for rejection.

A total number of 11,880 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive and the CSBC 2019 Constable recruitment process was conducted from October 4th to November 4th, 2019.

The first stage of selection process will be a MCQ written exam for a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions. The exam syllabus will be based on Bihar Intermediate syllabus. The candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the PET/PMT round, details of which is in the notification, after which merit list will be declared.