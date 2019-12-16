Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released a recruitment notification for 1,493 vacancies on December 14th, 2019. The vacancies consist of both executive and non-executive positions and application process has been initiated at the official website, delhimetro.com.

The number of vacancies in Regular Executive Category is 60, Regular Non-Executive positions is 929, Executive positions on Contract basis has 106 vacancies, and Non-Executive positions on Contract basis has 398 vacancies. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is January 13th, 2020.

The vacancy drive is being conducted for multiple positions, each with its own eligibility and qualification, details of which can be accessed on the official notification.

The selection process will involve a minimum of two levels with an additional skill test for stenographers and psycho test for Customer Relation Assistant. The Paper I will consist of two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II, to be held on the same day at the same centre). Paper-I will consist of multiple-choice objective type questions, bilingual (Hindi/English), on General Awareness, General Intelligence& Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude(General English for Maintainer-Electrician, Electronic Mechanic,and Fitter)and/ knowledge of the discipline/trade. There will be a total of 120 questions, each carrying equal marks.

For Paper II, will check General English to judge the knowledge of English language. There will be a total of 60 questions, each carrying equal marks. Candidates who qualify separately in Paper-I & Paper-II and rank high on the merit list within the zone of consideration shall be called, based on the overall merit of CBT.

Here is the direct link to go through the registration process for the recruitment drive.

After registration, click on this link to go through the application process.

Candidates can get more information on the recruitment drive with regards to the application process. eligibility, qualification, vacancy details, selection process among others on the official notification available under Careers section of the official website. One can also access the notification in this direct link.