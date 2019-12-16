Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admission certificate or admit card for the written exam that is being conducted for the 2018 Junior Clerk and Assistant recruitment. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, osssc.gov.in.

The notification for the admit card stated that the written exam will be conducted on December 22nd from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at approved centers, and now the admit card for the same is available on the website.

Here is the direct link to download the OSSSC admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1746 vacancies for District/Rarge/Division Cadre posts of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments in the government of Odisha. The application process for the same was conducted from December 29th, 2018 to January 29th, 2019.

The exam will consist of 2.5 hours of Paper I exam testing candidates on Language Test (English and Odia) and Objective General Knowledge for 185 marks and for 2.5 hours’ duration. The Paper II will be for Objective Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills for 200 marks and for 3 hours. The practical test will involve Essay and Letter writing in Odia and Computer skills for 15 and 50 marks, respectively.

Candidates can access more information on the exam in the official notification available in this direct link.