Coal India, a Maharatna Public Sector entity, has released a recruitment notification for Management Trainee position on December 17th, 2019. A total number of 1326 vacancies have been released and the application process for the same will begin from December 21st at the official website, coal India.in.

The management trainee positions are for various departments which include various engineering fields, HR, Finance and Accounts, Marketing and Sales, Community Development. Each position has different qualification and eligibility, details of which can be obtained from the official notification. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is January 19th, 2020.

Out of the total 1326 vacancies, the maximum number of vacancies is in the Mining field with 288 vacancies followed by 258 in Mechanical, 254 in Finance and Accounts, 218 in Electrical, 89 in Personnel and HR, 68 in Civil, 46 in systems among others.

Candidates must go through a Computer-Based test and shortlisted candidates at the 1:3 ratio will have to appear for a personal interview before the final selection.

Candidates can access the detailed notification on the official Coal India website or in this direct link which will have more details on eligibility, qualification, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, selection process among others.