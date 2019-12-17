PSTET 2018 examination admit card has been issued on December 16th, 2019. The website is experiencing some downtime but candidates are suggested to try some time later. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, pstet.net.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 exam schedule has gone through a revision in which the exam date has been postponed by a week’s time. Now, the PSTET 2018 exam will be conducted on December 22nd, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the PSTET 2018 admit card.

PSTET exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on December 15th and the admit card for the exam was scheduled to be released on December 9th

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.

How to access PSTET 2018 admit card: