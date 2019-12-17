Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for the 2018 GD Constable recruitment and 2017 CHSL recruitment. The 2018 GD Constable vacancy is a revised one and the 2017 CHSL one is the final vacancy details. The details will be available at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The GD Constable 2018 recruitment for CAPF, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman in Assam Rifles will be conducted for 60,210 vacancies of which 50,669 are for males and 9,511 are for females. The vacancy details for this exam is subject to changes.

The final vacancy details for the 2017 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam states that the exam is being conducted to fill 5874 vacancies of which LDC/JSA exam is for 2646 vacancies, 3222 vacancies for PA/SA, and 6 for DEO positions.

The vacancy details can be found at the official website of SSC under the ‘Latest Update’ section or in these direct links:

