The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will today, June 8, close the online application window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making the online fee payment is June 10. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on June 14 and 15.

The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) will be held from August 2 to 22. The schedule of Tier-II CBE will be notified later.

The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the exam should be between the age of 18 years and 27 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Essential Education Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The candidate must possess Essential Qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. August 1, 2023.

Here’s SSC CHSL notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women/ SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2023:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and login to the portal Apply for the relevant post, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.