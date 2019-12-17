Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary exam on December 17th. The answer keys for the exam which is also known as PCS is available at the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answers on the answer keys. The full details on how to raise objection is available under the ‘Information Bulletin’ section of the website and the last day to submit the objection is December 22nd, 2019.

How to access UPPSC PCS 2019 answer keys

Visit the UPPSC official website. On the left panel under the ‘Download Segment’, click on ‘Click here to View Key Answer Sheet’ link. The link for the answer keys for all the eight subjects are available on the new page. Click on the relevant subject. The answer key PDF will open which can be printed out if necessary.,

UPPSC had conducted the 2019 PCS exam on December 15th in two sessions (9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm) at 19 districts of the state, The notification was released for a total number of 364 vacancies of which 300 are for PCS 9 for Special Recruitment. For ACF and RFO, the number of vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively.

The notification for the PCS examination was released on October 17th and the application process went on until November 13th, 2019.