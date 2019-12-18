FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to FASTag.

The government announced 15th December as the deadline for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on national highways. “To facilitate sufficient lead time to citizens to obtain FASTag, it has now been decided that all the lanes in the Fee plazas shall be declared as ‘FASTag lane of Fee Plaza’ by December 15, 2019,” a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways communication said.

Where do you stick the FASTag for toll payment

Remove the adhesive lining from the FASTag sticker

Paste the FASTag on the top middle of the windshield from inside the vehicle or behind the rear view mirror

Gently press the sticker on the windshield

Keep the adhesive side of the FASTag sticker facing outside

Do not try to remove or reposition the FASTag sticker once pasted

Important points to note: