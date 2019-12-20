Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the much-awaited admit card for the 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination on December 19th, 2019. at its official website.

Candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the UPSSSC official website, upsssc.gov.in. The website is working sporadically and candidates are suggested to be patient and try after some time.

The Commission had released a notification on December 3rd about the dates of the exam and the Commission will be conducting the Junior Assistant exam on December 24th, 2019. The schedule can be accessed at the Notice Board section of the website.

How to download UPSSSC admit card:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the link on the home page to download the admit card for the particular exam. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button. Take a print out of the admit card.

The UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,186 positions of Junior Assistant for 21 departments in the state. The application process for the recruitment was conducted in the months of June and July 2019 and now the exam will be conducted.