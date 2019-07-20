Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) last month had released recruitment notification for Junior Assistant position. The recruitment drive for JA position is being conducted for 1,186 vacancies for 21 departments in the state and the last day to apply for the position is July 20th, today. The application process is being conducted at the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The candidate must have at least cleared the 12 class exam with a reasonable typing speed in both English and Hindi language and computer knowledge certificate.

The online/offline exam for the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 31st, 2019. The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the skill test to test their typing skills before the final appointment.

How to apply for 2019 UPSSSC Junior Assistant position: