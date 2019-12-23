The Institute of Company Secretary India (ICSI) has postponed the examination for Executive and Professional programme scheduled to be conducted on December 23rd and December 24th. The new dates will be announced in the near future at the official website.

The postponement notification was released on Sunday. This notification follows the notification released last week informing about the postponement of exams scheduled on December 20th and 21st. The new dates for all the exams will be informed in the near future.

The exams that have been postponed include Old and New Syllabus for Executive and Professional Programmes conducted by the ICSI. The list of various exams that have been postponed can be accessed in this direct link.

The ICSI notification stated, “Revised dates of the exam in respect of above-mentioned papers will be announced later on.Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. However, it is clarified that the exams will be held as per regular schedule from 23rd December, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad.In other words, there is no change in the schedule of examination from 23rd December, 2019 onwards. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icsi.edu”