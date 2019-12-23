Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result for the Main exam conducted for the recruitment of Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class on December 22nd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the result at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 190 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible for recommendation. A total number of 351 candidates have been put into the waiting list and around 79 candidates have been deemed ineligible because of low scores.

The MPSC Civil Judge exam results can be accessed in this direct link.

How to access MPSC Civil Judge recruitment final result: