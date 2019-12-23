Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET December 2019 answer keys on its official website. All the candidates can check the answer keys at the website at ctet.nic.in.

The answer keys can be challenged by the candidates at the link available for the specific purpose on the website. The challenges must be submitted on or before December 25th, 2019 after which no challenge will be accepted.

Here are the CTET answer keys direct link:

Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET December 2019

Submission of Key Challenge for CTET December 2019

Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted by CBSE to certify the eligibility of candidates to work as a teacher at CBSE-affiliated schools. The exam is conducted generally twice in a year, once in July and then in December.

In 2019, the December exam was conducted on December 8th. The CTET exam certifies eligibility in two categories. Paper I will certify the candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II will certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear for either or both the examinations.

How to check CTET 2019 answer keys: