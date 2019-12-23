Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank of the country, has invited application for the post of Assistants on December 23rd, 2019. The application process has started and all the interested candidates can look at the notification and apply for the same at the official website, rbi.org.in.

A total number of 926 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive and the last day to apply to participate in the exam is January 16th, 2020. The preliminary exam for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 14th and February 15th, 2020 and the main exam will be conducted in March 2020.

The candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories as per the norms. The candidate must at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

The selection process will involve a Preliminary exam and a Main exam. The prelims will be of 100 marks for 100 questions for a one-hour duration testing candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Main exam after which they will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State for which the candidate has applied for.

The candidates can click on this direct link to go through the registration and application process.

The candidates must go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process which can be accessed at the Careers page of RBI or on this direct link.