National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for NIOS DElEd January 2020 exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card through the official website at dled.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS DElEd examination begins from 4th January 2020 until 18th January 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to download NIOS DElEd 2020 admit card:

Visit the official NIOS website: dled.nios.ac.in

Click on NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020 link on the home page.

on the home page. Enter your enrolment number and date of birth and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and save for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the NIOS DElEd 2020 admit card