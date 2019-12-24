UGC NET 2019 answer key released; check direct link to download here
Candidates can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in download the NTA UGC NET 2019 answer key.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2019 final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 exam between 2nd December and 6th December 2019 can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to check and download the answer keys.
How to download the UGC NET 2019 answer key:
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Final Answer Key’ link on the website
- You will be redirected to the page with all the answer keys
- Download the UGC NET 2019 Final Answer Key PDF and take a print out for future reference