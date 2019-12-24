National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2019 final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 exam between 2nd December and 6th December 2019 can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to check and download the answer keys.

How to download the UGC NET 2019 answer key:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘Final Answer Key’ link on the website

You will be redirected to the page with all the answer keys

Download the UGC NET 2019 Final Answer Key PDF and take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to UGC NET 2019 answer keys.